"Sam's not alive," murder suspect says in confession video
Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first.
GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson describes the events that unfolded after Centerville officer Jeremy Mashuga was shot late Friday, April 27, 2018. Perry Baggett was taken into custody after an all-night standoff, Ricketson said.
Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said the Hornet convenient store clerk threw a padlock at would be robbers just before 7 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018. The man was shot while trying to open the store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave. in Macon
Prosecutors this week showed jurors in the murder trial of Brandon Trayvon Haywood footage recorded by a security camera on the porch of Marcus Braswell the night Braswell was shot to death in 2016. The video shows two men, one with a gun, slip in.
Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die."
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes reports of a cursing street preacher and her stolen wig, a mysterious find in a flower garden, and a troubling text message. Narrated by Teleg
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 201
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a DUI suspect peeing his pants, a Rite Aide shoplifting, and a brass-knuckle brawl. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 16, 201
Jamal Chris Rowe is charged with kid napping, burglary and five counts of rape in connection with two women who were sexually assaulted at their homes in east Macon within a day of each other in February 2018, Bibb County Sheriff's investigators M
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a beer-stealing caper, a woman in a Dollar General wielding a pole, and a Facebook harasser. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.