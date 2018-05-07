Georgia woman says another woman yanked off her ‘ugly as …’ wig and set it on fire

Angie Smith says she was minding her own business at a roadside gathering spot in Macon on Friday evening when another woman, according to a police report, declared the wig that Smith was wearing to be “ugly as (expletive).”
Smith told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that about 6 p.m. she was sitting with some other people along Columbus Road, just east of where it joins Mercer University Drive.
Smith, 54, said a woman there named Brittany L. Huff apparently took offense at her blond-and-black wig and, after snatching it off Smith’s head, set fire to it with a lighter.
Huff, 26, told the deputy that she didn’t take the $85 wig or burn it.
“While interviewing Miss Huff, I observed a burned [hair] piece that appeared to have been a wig lying on the ground,” the deputy’s write-up noted. “Miss Huff advised once again that she did not burn the wig.”
A man at the scene reportedly corroborated portions of Smith’s story and Huff was jailed on a criminal trespassing charge.
Smith told The Telegraph on Monday that Huff “kept saying, ‘Your wig sho’ ugly. Your wig sho’ ugly.’ … I said, ‘Leave me alone, Brittany.’ I said, ‘You did not buy this wig.’ And she just took it off my head and grabbed it and burnt it up.”
Remains of the charred hairpiece were collected as evidence.
