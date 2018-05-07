Georgia woman says another woman yanked off her ‘ugly as …’ wig and set it on fire

SHARE COPY LINK Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85. Joe Kovac Jr.

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85. Joe Kovac Jr.