Macon argument leads to 3 people shot and gunman on the run

A gunman is on the run after wounding three people during a northwest Macon argument.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, a black man wearing a tank top pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 3600 block of Case Street, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple people were arguing when Kwaice Galaway, 27, was hit in the left leg, left arm and abdomen, Michael Harper, 22, was wounded in the right leg and foot and Lundy, 35, was shot in the right thigh.

All three were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Galaway and Harper were picked up by an ambulance at the scene and Lundy was driven in a personal vehicle.

Lundy and Galaway are in critical but stable condition early Monday and Harper is stable, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.