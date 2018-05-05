Macon man wounded in drive-by shooting on Rocky Creek Road

A Macon man was walking along Rocky Creek Road when a car pulled upside alongside and a man inside opened fire on him.
Kamarrio Sherman of Macon, 37, was wounded in the right thigh, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release. He was listed in stable condition Saturday afternoon at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The small red car pulled alongside Sherman in the 1600 block of Rocky Creek Road just after 1 p.m., the release said. Several shots were fired at him.
No one else was injured in the incident. There was no suspect information available.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
