Bibb sheriff’s deputies are investigating a robbery at the FairBridge Inn Express late Thursday. Last November, a man was shot in the parking lot, as seen in this file photo.
Crime

North Macon hotel robbed by masked man with a gun

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

May 04, 2018 04:46 AM

Macon, GA

A man with a gun held up a north Macon hotel late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., the gunman walked into the lobby of the Fairbridge Inn at 105 Riverside Parkway and demanded cash, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

The man, who had his face covered, was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slender build.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he ran toward the back of the hotel, which is not far from Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. near the Arkwright Road exit of Interstate 75.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to 877-68-CRIME.

