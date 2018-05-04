North Macon hotel robbed by masked man with a gun

A man with a gun held up a north Macon hotel late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., the gunman walked into the lobby of the Fairbridge Inn at 105 Riverside Parkway and demanded cash, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

The man, who had his face covered, was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slender build.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he ran toward the back of the hotel, which is not far from Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. near the Arkwright Road exit of Interstate 75.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to 877-68-CRIME.



