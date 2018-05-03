On the day he was set to die, clemency for a Georgia cop killer was denied

Less than 24 hours after the State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a stay of execution for Robert Earl Butts Jr., it voted to deny clemency for the cop killer set to be executed Thursday night.
Butts was slated to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. in the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson. The board announced a stay of execution about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Butts is on death row for killing off-duty officer Donovan Corey Parks during a carjacking in March 1996 in Baldwin County. Parks, a 24-year-old officer who worked at Rivers Correctional Institution, was shot in the back of the head. His body was found on Felton Drive in Milledgeville.
"Knowing the gravity of its decisions, the board extended deliberations in order to consider supplemental information submitted during the meeting that members had not previously reviewed," board spokesman Steve Hayes said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon. "Completing that process, the board voted to deny clemency."
Butts, sentenced to death Nov. 21, 1998, is set to be executed Friday at 7 p.m.
Butts and Marion "Murdock" Wilson, both Folks gang members, were charged with murder, armed robbery, carjacking and possession of a sawed-off shotgun in the case.
Wilson also was sentenced to death in 1997 and remains on death row, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Comments