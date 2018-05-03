On the day he was set to die, clemency for a Georgia cop killer was denied

This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has acknowledged giving false testimony that Butts confessed to being the triggerman in a 1996 shotgun slaying for which he is to be executed this week, the inmate's attorneys said in court documents Tuesday, May 1. Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File