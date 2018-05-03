Macon fatal shooting suspect's wife arrested and charged with murder

The wife of a Macon murder suspect joined her husband in the Bibb County jail Wednesday evening.
Karen Rena Morton-Beddingfield, 40, was arrested and charged with murder at about 8 p.m., according to jail records.
Morton-Beddingfield is accused in the Feb. 4 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Javaris Antoine Brown, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his running car on Carling Avenue, which runs along Interstate 75 not far from Mercer Village.
Keith Beddingfield, 25, of Gray, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with murder in the fatal shooting.
"Just because we made one murder arrest doesn't mean the case is over," Bibb County sheriff's Maj. Eric Woodford said Thursday morning. "After intensive investigation and followup, it was determined she had an involvement in the murder."
The sheriff's office gang unit and the U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to take Morton-Beddingfield into custody, Woodford said.
Investigators are still working to determine what motivated the county's fifth killing of the year.
"We really hadn't nailed down the motive," Woodford said. "I really don't understand the motive. It's because people don't get along with one another."
The head of the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division is troubled by the violence that has claimed 14 lives in 2018.
"It's anti-social behavior," Woodford said. "People just have to know how to agree to disagree."
Anyone with information that could help investigators solve recent homicides, such as the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Keyon Terrell Hogan and 21-year-old Daija Jordan on Bloomfield Drive on April 25, is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments