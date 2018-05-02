Execution halted 24 hours before man was set to die for killing corrections officer

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a stay of execution for condemned inmate Robert Earl Butts Jr., according to a news release sent out about 8:20 Wednesday night.
The stay of up to 90-days was issued after the State Board met to consider clemency for Butts. He was set to die at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“The Board may lift the order at any time and vote to grant or deny clemency in the case,” the release said. “Due to the considerable amount of additional information the Board has received regarding the case and because the Board understands the importance and seriousness of its authority and responsibility, a stay was issued,” Board spokesman Steve Hayes said in the release.
Butts is on death row for killing off-duty officer Donovan Corey Parks during a carjacking in March, 1996 in Baldwin County. Parks, 24, who worked at Rivers Correctional Institution, was shot in the back of the head and found on Felton Drive in Milledgeville.
Butts and Marion “Murdock” Wilson, who were Folks gang members, were charged with murder, armed robbery, carjacking and possession of a sawed-off shotgun in the case.
Wilson also was sentenced to death in 1997 and remains on death row, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
The Board will make a decision about Butts’ stay during the stay or at the end of the 90 days, Hayes said. Because the Superior Court of Baldwin County issued the execution order to be conducted between Thursday and May 10, if the stay is lifted before May 10, and clemency is denied before then, the execution could take place without a new execution order, the release said.
