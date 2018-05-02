Woman, man shot during armed robbery at Macon gas pumps on Riverside

A rendezvous at a Macon gas station ended with two people being shot Tuesday night.
Just before 11:15 p.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to the Circle K after an attempted armed robbery and shooting at the Shell gas pumps at 2580 Riverside Drive, according to a sheriff's news release.
Angela Bradley, 27, was shot in the left foot during a scuffle with a man believed to be Thomas Richard Sallette, 28, who also was shot in the leg.
Bradley's boyfriend, D'Angelo Stokes, 27, told investigators the couple and her 3-month-old baby were at the gas pumps waiting to meet an unknown male.
The man got into their car, snatched the keys and demanded money from Stokes.
The man got out of the car, pulled a gun and started shooting before Stokes threw money at him and then returned fire.
Bradley was shot during the exchange and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The gunman got into another vehicle and left the scene.
Overnight, investigators met with Sallette and issued warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a first offender.
Sallette was still hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, but will be booked into the jail once he is released.
Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
