Macon-Bibb fire chief pleads for tips in recent spate of arsons

So far this year, Macon-Bibb County firefighters have extinguished 21 house fires started by one or more arsonists.
“This month alone, we’ve had 11 of these vacant house properties that have been burned,” Fire Chief Marvin Riggins told reporters at the site of the most recent arson, a charred house on Napier Avenue.
“If you see something, say something. … Nothing is too small, nothing is too insignificant to us, because we certainly want to put a stop to these arson fires.”
Four firefighters have been hurt trying to extinguish fires this year. Most of the houses have been blighted properties.
Last week, though, someone set fire to a house where a family was sleeping inside. Most of the fires have been set outside the houses, but Riggins said there have been a few arsons that began inside.
“We have some leads that we’re looking into at this point and time,” he said.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Tipsters may call the Georgia Arson hotline at 800-282-5804 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
