Meth-using middle-aged armed robber tells judge: ‘I really messed up these 44 years’

One evening last fall on his 72nd day of freedom from the state prison near Jackson, Ronald Edward Goucher rode up to an east Macon gas mart, robbed the place with a pistol and bolted with about $350.
A few minutes later, some cops at the scene of the stickup there on Shurling Drive across from Shurlington Plaza, noticed that a passing SUV matched the description of the bandit’s getaway car.
When the cops stopped the Jeep Grand Cherokee nearby, Goucher — who had made the mistake of returning to the scene of the crime — was inside with a gun and the stolen cash. He soon confessed and was jailed.
Goucher, an 11th-grade dropout who turned 44 earlier this month, has been sent to prison three times in the past decade, including convictions for burglary and armed robbery in his native Telfair County, as well as most recently for car theft and other stealing in neighboring Laurens County.
He was in Bibb County Superior Court on Monday to plead guilty in his latest heist, the Nov. 8 holdup at the Citgo on Shurling.
Goucher told the judge that he suffered from mental-health issues and that at the time of the robbery he had been self-medicating with meth.
“I have really messed these 44 years up,” Goucher said.
“Yeah, son,” Judge Howard Z. Simms replied, “I ain’t gonna dispute that.”
“I’ve lost everybody that loved me,” Goucher went on. “I’m sorry for what happened, I really am.”
Before sentencing Goucher to two decades behind bars without parole, the judge boiled down Goucher’s latest criminal endeavor to a matter of personal finance.
“By my calculations,” Simms said, “it works out to about 4 cents a day for the next 20 years for what you got out of this robbery. That’s not much of a trade.”
