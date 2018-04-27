Arson is 'work of the devil,' says rescuer of 5 in fire bug's latest Macon blaze

SHARE COPY LINK Macon–Bibb County firefighters battled the latest arson on Second St. near Ell St., Friday April 27, 2018. John Battle’s family of five escaped thanks to David Pierce who was walking by. Liz Fabian

Macon–Bibb County firefighters battled the latest arson on Second St. near Ell St., Friday April 27, 2018. John Battle’s family of five escaped thanks to David Pierce who was walking by. Liz Fabian