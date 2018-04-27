Macon clerk shot while opening business in northwest Bibb County

A Macon convenience store clerk was shot as he arrived to open the store early Friday.
At about 6:45 a.m., the worker drove up to the Hornet food store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave. and was confronted by at least one gunman in the parking lot.
The employee was shot and four shell casings littered the parking lot near the gas pumps.
One witness told Bibb County sheriff's deputies he heard "Bang, bang, bang, bang."
Evidence markers pinpointed a padlock near the curb, the shell casings and a blood stain on the pavement.
The man was talking to deputies and was able to give a partial description of the two suspects as he was loaded into an ambulance.
Officers roped off the parking lot near Napier Square and then fanned out in the neighborhood looking for the shooter, or shooters.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
