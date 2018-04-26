Her bones were found in suitcase along I-75. Here's what she might have looked like

Four months after a suitcase containing human bones was found by happenstance along Interstate 75 in Jackson, the GBI released information that could help identify the dead person.
The bones found Dec. 28, 2017, belong to a black woman, between 19-45 years old, the GBI said in a news release Thursday.
She had a large gap between her two front teeth and was estimated to be between 5 feet and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The woman also had a well-healed fracture on her right leg at the ankle.
Studying features of the woman's skull, forensic artist Kelly Lawson composed a sketch of what she may have looked like.
It was unclear whether the time of death or cause of death had been determined, but officials said the suitcase appeared to have been there for some time.
The suitcase was discovered by a man who was looking for a tire he lost on I-75 southbound, a few miles from exit 201.
Anyone with information GBI office in Milledgeville at 478-445- 4173 or email at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.
