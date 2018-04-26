Macon man charged with murder in July 4 killing

About 10 months after 39-year-old Kelvin Willis was shot in the chest and killed, deputies have arrested a man charged him with murder.
Tyrell Javon Jackson, 26, was booked at the Bibb County jail about 9 a.m. Thursday, records show.
Willis was reportedly shot at Pendleton Homes and taken to an apartment there in building B, where police found him unresponsive.
Jackson, of Elkan Avenue, is also charged with violating probation.
In March 2015, Jackson made the news after he was shot after a fight broke out at a party at Macon Garden Apartments on Mercer University Drive.
