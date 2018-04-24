Second Macon teenager charged in theft of rifles, shotguns from Bass Pro Shops

A second Macon teenager has been charged in connection with the theft of guns April 5 from Bass Pro Shops.
Christian Jabari Black, 19, turned himself in Monday night to investigators, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release. Black is charged with one count of burglary and two counts of theft by taking.
He was being held in the Bibb County Detention Center late Tuesday afternoon with a bond set at $10,950.
Tylaun Rashard Mullins, 19, of Macon was previously charged with burglary. Mullins was taken into custody with two of the stolen guns on him after he was identified from store surveillance video. One other suspect remains at-large.
The night of the burglary, deputies initially responded to a burglary alarm about 10 p.m. at the store at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd. But deputies found nothing disturbed, according to a release.
However, employees arriving for work about 9-1/2 hours later discovered a window pried open.
Surveillance video shows three males walking around inside. The three grabbed several rifles before running out of the building.
A total of five rifles and four shotguns were stolen, according to a sheriff's incident report.
The burglary remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to the burglary is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and asked to leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
