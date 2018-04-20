Stray bullets end two innocent lives in Macon. This is how.

Prosecutors this week showed jurors in the murder trial of Brandon Trayvon Haywood footage recorded by a security camera on the porch of Marcus Braswell the night Braswell was shot to death in 2016. The video shows two men, one with a gun, slip in.
Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die."
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes reports of a cursing street preacher and her stolen wig, a mysterious find in a flower garden, and a troubling text message. Narrated by Teleg
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 201
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a DUI suspect peeing his pants, a Rite Aide shoplifting, and a brass-knuckle brawl. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 16, 201
Jamal Chris Rowe is charged with kid napping, burglary and five counts of rape in connection with two women who were sexually assaulted at their homes in east Macon within a day of each other in February 2018, Bibb County Sheriff's investigators M
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a beer-stealing caper, a woman in a Dollar General wielding a pole, and a Facebook harasser. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Derrick Collins, 32, was shot and wounded on Wednesday, March 7, 2008, on Sunnydale Drive in east Macon, Georgia. Bibb County sheriff's officials said Collins may have been wounded fending off two robbers at a house 1113 Sunnydale.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.