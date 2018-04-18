Pyromaniac plaguing Macon neighborhood 'risks about 20 lives' in each vacant house fire

SHARE COPY LINK Macon Bibb County firefighters battled 15-20 arsons in vacant houses near Second Street and Ell Street in recent months. Fires April 17–18, 2018, have investigators thinking a pyromaniac is on the loose. Liz Fabian

Macon Bibb County firefighters battled 15-20 arsons in vacant houses near Second Street and Ell Street in recent months. Fires April 17–18, 2018, have investigators thinking a pyromaniac is on the loose. Liz Fabian