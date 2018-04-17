Georgia DA was under federal investigation at time of death

A south Georgia district attorney who was found dead earlier this month was the subject of a federal investigation related to financial and tax improprieties, The Telegraph learned Tuesday.
Plez Hardin, 48, died from a gunshot wound to the chest before his body was found in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck April 8 in Leslie. Foul play is not suspected.
In a news release Tuesday, acting District Attorney Lewis Lamb said he met with federal authorities the day after Hardin’s death.
"My immediate concern was whether anyone else may have been complicit in the wrongdoing," Lamb said. "My understanding is that Mr. Hardin, not the District Attorney’s Office, was the subject of the investigation. No one else in this office had administrative access or control over the D.A.’s accounts at that time."
The Southwestern Judicial Circuit includes Sumter, Lee, Macon, Schley, Steward and Webster counties.
Lamb said he has asked all six counties to take part in an audit of the finances of the district attorney’s office.
"An independent audit will help us learn whether anyone else may have been involved at any time, as well as the full extent of the losses," Lamb said in the news release. "A brief examination of the accounts of the District Attorney’s Office has revealed that there are, in fact, missing funds. The total losses are not known at this time."
