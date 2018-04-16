Anonymous tip leads to Monroe County's missing road signs

Two months after street signs started to disappear from roadsides and intersections in northern Monroe County, the sheriff's office has recovered some of them.
An anonymous tip led to a residence on Old Union Gin Road where deputies discovered more than $4,000 worth of missing street signs Monday, Monroe County Sheriff Lt. Lawson Bittick said.
Frankie D. Breeding, 39, was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Deputies found 10 county road signs, 14 stop signs and 23 sign posts at the house, which is not far from Stokes Store Road between Ga. 42 and U.S. 23.
The signage posts, apparently, were "being used to build a covered shed," Bittick said. "Some of the stop signs had been cut up."
Bittick estimates a total of 72 signs, with a cumulative value of $11,000, have been stolen over the past two months. Since then, the county has started using concrete in attempt to prevent some signs from being moved.
Most of the stolen signs had already been replaced by Monday, but Bittick said some of them, such as the stop signs, could be re-used in the future.
Breeding remained in jail Monday evening on a $7,500 bond.
More arrests are possible.
"We're asking for the public's help," Bittick said.
