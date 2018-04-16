An alleged killer is freed. The victim's great-grandmother first hears the news

The great-grandmother of Damion "Little Petey" Clayton, Dorothy Hubbard, reacts to news that the Georgia Supreme Court ordered the release of Jedarrius Meadows who was in jail awaiting a retrial.
Beau Cabell
Cop Shop Podcast: Cursing preacher jailed

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Cursing preacher jailed

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes reports of a cursing street preacher and her stolen wig, a mysterious find in a flower garden, and a troubling text message. Narrated by Teleg

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 201

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Crime

What happens in a rape kit exam?

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a DUI suspect peeing his pants, a Rite Aide shoplifting, and a brass-knuckle brawl. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 16, 201

Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a beer-stealing caper, a woman in a Dollar General wielding a pole, and a Facebook harasser. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance

Crime

East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance

Derrick Collins, 32, was shot and wounded on Wednesday, March 7, 2008, on Sunnydale Drive in east Macon, Georgia. Bibb County sheriff's officials said Collins may have been wounded fending off two robbers at a house 1113 Sunnydale.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Crime

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Know the warning signs

Crime

Know the warning signs

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the flipping off of a cop, a spitting beer buyer and a Walmart shoplifter hiding loot in a cereal box. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kova