Accused killer freed by Ga. Supreme Court may face ‘court of the street,’ sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK The great-grandmother of Damion "Little Petey" Clayton, Dorothy Hubbard, reacts to news that the Georgia Supreme Court ordered the release of Jedarrius Meadows who was in jail awaiting a retrial. Beau Cabell

The great-grandmother of Damion "Little Petey" Clayton, Dorothy Hubbard, reacts to news that the Georgia Supreme Court ordered the release of Jedarrius Meadows who was in jail awaiting a retrial. Beau Cabell