Accused killer of Macon's 'Little Petey' getting out of jail by order of Ga. Supreme Court

A man accused of murder in the 2014 shooting death of a teen on a Macon Little League ball field is getting out of jail.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday against a second trial for Jedarriuis T. Meadows Jr. and ordered his release.

Meadows was accused in the Feb. 22, 2014, fatal shooting of 16-year-old Damian Bernard "Little Petey" Clayton off of Anthony Road.

Clayton was shot five times on the ball field across from Henderson stadium.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

After contentious jury deliberations in Meadows' September 2015 trial, Judge Howard Simms declared a mistrial.

In Monday's ruling, justices stated Simms had other options such as instructing jurors to take a break and relax, send them home for the day or admonish them to keep deliberations respectful.

Simms later denied Meadows' attorney's plea not to try his client again on the basis of double jeopardy.

Because the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Simms improperly declared the mistrial, they reversed his decision that would have allowed Meadows to stand trial a second time.

The court's opinion also stated that Meadows "should be promptly ordered released from confinement" given the delay between the mistrial and Monday's decision.

Two others, Roland Watson, who was 15 at the time, and Trayvon Starks, pleaded guilty in connection with Clayton's death.

Clayton's death inspired the creation of a new Macon street gang known as the Petey Fam.