Gunman robs Ingleside Avenue business in Macon

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for the masked gunman who robbed a Macon convenience store.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, a black man wearing dark clothing and masked with a bandanna demanded money as he entered the USA Grocery store at 2353 Ingleside Ave., according to a sheriff's news release.
The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the store in the block between Rogers and Corbin avenues.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the gunman is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
