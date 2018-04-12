Sign thieves cost Georgia county big bucks and culprits could face years in jail

Bandits swiping street signs have cost Monroe County more than $11,000 dollars over the past two months.
The thieves who have taken street signs, posts, stop signs, yield signs and other road signs are the focus of an active investigation, according to a sheriff's news release.
Not only are taxpayers footing the bill for replacements, but the culprits are putting the public in danger where stop signs are missing.
The sheriff's office issues a stern warning for the perceived pranksters.
"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that the theft of road signs is a felony punishable up to 15 years in the State of Georgia," the release stated.
Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-994-7043.
