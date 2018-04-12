Macon man gets life without parole for murdering cocaine dealer in drug heist

A Bibb County jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about two and a half hours on Thursday before convicting Brandon Trayvon Haywood of murder in the 2016 slaying of Marcus “Skeet” Braswell.
Haywood was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Braswell, 37, was shot dead in a middle-of-the-night robbery at a Unionville drug house where authorities have said he was known to peddle cocaine.
Minutes before Braswell was shot to death with a .40-caliber handgun in the wee hours of Oct. 20, 2016, he had sold drugs out a side, walk-up window to a pair of men who had shown up there with a woman.
After buying drugs, the trio hatched a plan to rob Braswell. They slipped inside Braswell’s so-called “trap house” at 619 Poppy Ave. after the woman, in a ruse, knocked on the front door, coaxing Braswell to let her in, only to have the two men with her rush in behind her and accost Braswell.
The bandits made off with $5,000 cash and an ounce and a half of powder cocaine.
While on the witness stand Wednesday in Bibb Superior Court, one of the men, Andre D. Jackson, and the woman, Lisa Ann Harris, both singled out the 27-year-old Haywood as the triggerman.
Jackson, 23, and Harris, 33, testified that they and Haywood had gone to Braswell’s dope pad to rob Braswell of his drugs and money, but that Haywood escalated the violence.
Jackson said Braswell, held at gunpoint by Haywood, had tried to snatch the gun from Haywood and that Haywood shot Braswell in the face. After Braswell collapsed, Haywood shot him in the back, killing him, Jackson said.
Harris, who was Haywood’s lover at the time, had run out of the house before the shooting, but she testified that Haywood told her later that during the holdup he just “made the decision to kill” Braswell.
The three assailants were caught the next night after leading police on a short chase through parts of Unionville in a Chevy Impala that had been reported stolen. When the car crashed, Jackson testified that Haywood, who still had the murder weapon, tossed the gun to Jackson, who tried to run away and toss the gun but cops caught Jackson before he could get rid of it.
Haywood did not take the stand during the trial, which began Tuesday. He also was found guilty of aggravated assault.
His accomplices — Jackson, who has pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault in the case, and Harris, who pleaded to aggravated assault — were given deals by prosecutors in exchange for their testimony.
