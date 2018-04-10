Woman charged after missing toddler found after Amber Alert

A woman faces charges after allegedly taking off with her son.
People across the Southeast were urged late Monday to be on the lookout for a missing toddler from Savannah who was reportedly abducted by his non-custodial parent.
Aimee Lowery, 34, who is reportedly homeless and has a history of drug abuse, has been charged with interference with custody, according to the Savannah Police Department.
An Amber Alert was issued for the 22-month-old boy who was last seen wearing a blue onesie in Savannah on Saturday.
