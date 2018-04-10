Georgia judge warns heroin addict: ‘Get clean or you’re gonna die’

SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die." Joe Kovac Jr.

Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die." Joe Kovac Jr.