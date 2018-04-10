Georgia judge warns heroin addict: ‘Get clean or you’re gonna die’

The judge’s question was fair enough.
Why, the judge wanted to know, should he send a heroin addict, one who had run afoul while on probation for a string of 2009 burglaries, to rehab instead of prison?
Their dialogue played out in Bibb County Superior Court on Monday as the addict, Thomas Paul McKinney, a 25-year-old from Lizella, stood before Judge Howard Z. Simms.
McKinney considered the judge’s question, but could not summon much of an answer.
“I won’t feel like it’s the truth,” the 5-foot-9, 125-pound McKinney said. “Honestly, I don’t know.”
Simms listened for a moment and, after agreeing to afford McKinney a chance to rehabilitate himself, offered an answer of his own.
“Here’s what’s gonna happen,” the judge said, “you’re either gonna get clean or you’re gonna die. It’s just that simple. You’re a heroin addict.”
Simms, a former district attorney, told how in the past six months there have been two heroin addicts, both enrollees in the county’s drug court, who have died of overdoses.
“One of them they found dead in a parking lot,” the judge said. “One of them they found dead over there behind a strip mall on Northside Drive. … Son, that’s going to be you if you don’t fix it.”
Simms, 54, mentioned his own struggles with alcoholism, as he occasionally does from the bench when addressing defendants in pertinent cases.
“There’s not another judge in the courthouse who can sit up here and tell you, ‘I know what it feels like.’ But I do, because I’ve been there, OK? And I know what the potential is for bad things to happen if you don’t get clean,” Simms told McKinney.
“Now, I was a drunk. You’re a heroin addict. I’m not gonna go out and sit in your car with a fifth of whiskey and wind up dead. You’re gonna get a hotshot in the arm and they’re gonna find your corpse.”
The judge said he could send McKinney to the priciest rehab clinic on the planet, but that “none of that is gonna do you any good until you are 100-percent ready to be clean, OK? I can’t fix it, your lawyer can’t fix it, the probation office can’t fix it. … The only guy with the keys to that door is you. … You either use those keys or you die.”
