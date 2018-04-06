He threw rocks at a Macon hotel before crashing on I-75 in 110 mph police chase

A man accused of throwing rocks at windows at a Macon motel led a high speed police chase through two counties that ended in a crash on Interstate 75.
At about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Bibb County sheriff's deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 4970 Harrison Road where a Chevy pickup was speeding out of the parking lot, according to a sheriff's news release.
The fleeing driver, identified as Edward Smith, 31, of Dunwoody, refused to stop, ran a red light on Eisenhower Parkway and got onto Interstate 475 North.
Smith reached speeds of 80 mph in the chase on I-475 before veering onto I-75 in Monroe County.
As he approached Forsyth, Monroe County sheriff's deputies took over the pursuit and Smith sped up to 110 mph.
For the safety of other drivers, a Monroe deputy used a pit maneuver to ram the truck, which crashed near Rumble Road and mile marker 181.
Deputies found a stolen gun in the truck and Smith was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.
He was in stable condition Friday morning and will be booked into the Bibb County jail once he is released.
Smith is wanted in multiple counties for burglary and gun charges.
Comments