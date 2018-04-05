911 operator to Macon woman who shot boy: ‘You shot them because they threw rocks?’

A recording of the 911 call that a woman made the evening she shot and critically wounded a teenager who was walking past her Bloomfield Drive home in southwest Macon early last year sheds more light on the troubling episode.
As 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. lay bleeding on the roadside with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, it took Elisabeth Faye Cannon more than a minute to make it clear to the 911 operator that someone had been shot.
At one point the operator, apparently shocked at what Cannon was telling her, all but exclaimed, “You shot them because they threw rocks at you?”
Cannon, 48, who has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, on Wednesday was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for shooting Marcus on Jan. 16, 2017. She has claimed that Marcus and others with him had been throwing rocks at her and her house, but prosecutors say there is no evidence that Marcus or anyone with him that night had done any such thing.
Marcus, critically wounded, fell along a roadside more than 50 feet from Cannon’s property line. The gunshot wound that the now-16-year-old Marcus suffered has cost him his ability to speak.
The Telegraph’s transcription of Cannon’s 911 call — during which she repeatedly tries to justify her reasons for firing her .38-caliber pistol — follows:
911 operator: “Macon-Bibb 911, where is your emergency?”
Cannon: “Hey, I live at 4030 Bloomfield Drive. … I was sitting right here at my daughter’s car, checking my daughter’s car and … I was standing right here in the dadgone yard and these three black males. … You need to send a ambulance. They (the police) told them they were banned from our house, and they were throwing rocks at my daughter’s car, all three of them throwing rocks at my daughter’s car, up at our house, at our awning again. They were throwing rocks at me. I opened fire. I can’t handle no more. I felt threatened. I was in my front yard. … I was in my front yard, minding my own business and they come back by here throwing rocks, again. I can’t handle no more.”
911 operator: “OK, ma’am, what is the address, please?”
Cannon: “4030 Bloomfield Drive.”
911 operator: “4030 Bloomfield? … And is it a house or apartment?”
Cannon: “A house.”
911 operator: “You say you need a ambulance?”
Cannon: “Yes, I do. Yes, I do. I hit one ’em.”
911 operator: “You hit one of ’em with a what?”
Cannon: “Thirty-eight.”
911 operator: “You shot him?”
Cannon: “Yes, I can’t handle no more.”
911 operator: “You shot …”
Cannon: “I didn’t threaten them or nothing.”
911 operator: “We have a Signal 54 (a shooting).”
Cannon: “I was standing over there silent, as silent as I could. And they’re sitting here throwing rocks at me. And I’m sitting over here at my daughter’s car … and they’re throwing rocks at me and they’re throwing rocks at the awnings and they’re throwing rocks everywhere.”
911 operator: “You shot them because they threw rocks at you?”
Cannon: “They have been throwing rocks at us for the last three days. Ma’am, I don’t know what else to do? I, I feel threatened.”
911 operator: “How many of them did you shoot?”
Cannon: “One.”
911 operator: “Where did you shoot him at?”
Cannon: “I was right here in front of my house.”
911 operator: “Where is he shot at?”
Cannon: “I don’t know. I have not went up there and looked. He’s in a really dark spot. … My husband was at our car, they’ve thrown rocks … I mean huge rocks at him, all three of them.”
911 operator: “Is he breathing? Is he breathing? … Somebody please call me a 48 (ambulance). Is he breathing? Is he breathing?”
Cannon: (Unintelligible.)
911 operator: “Is he breathing?”
The recording ends.
