Macon teenager arrested in theft of rifles, shotguns from Bass Pro Shop

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the theft of guns from Bass Pro Shop in Macon.
Tylaun Rashard Mullins, of Macon, who was identified from store surveillance video, was taken into custody with two of the stolen guns on him, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
Mullins was charged with burglary. Two other suspects remain at large.
Deputies who responded to a 10 p.m. burglary alarm Tuesday at the store at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd. found nothing disturbed. But employees arriving for work about nine and a half hours later discovered a window pried open.
Surveillance video shows three males walking around inside. The three grabbed several rifles before running out of the building. A total of five rifles and four shotguns were stolen, according to a sheriff's incident report.
Anyone with information in reference to the burglary is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and asked to leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
