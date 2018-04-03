Middle Georgia man wanted in stepfather's stabbing is nabbed in Florida

A man wanted in the stabbing of his stepfather at their house in Crawford County last month was arrested in Florida.
Christopher Stephen Bahneman was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in Gainesville, Florida, and booked in the jail on March 30, records show.
The 34-year-old is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and pointing a gun at another, according to a Tuesday news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Late March 20, Crawford deputies found 69-year-old Dennis Ladson bleeding after being stabbed several times with a knife at his house on Mount Paran Road.
Ladson was seriously injured but is out of the hospital and recovering, according to the news release.
Bahneman, who also is accused of pointing gun at Ladson, had "stopped taking his medication when he attacked Ladson for no reason," the news release said.
Bahneman is awaiting extradition to Georgia.
