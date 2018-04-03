Macon shooting victim drives 4 miles to the hospital

A Macon shooting victim drove himself to the hospital after being wounded at an apartment complex on the west side of town.
Just before 10:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies were called about shots fired at the Green Meadows Townhouses at 3867 Log Cabin Drive, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
When officers arrived at the complex, they were told someone had been shot and was at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Lorenzo Davis, 25, was shot in the right side and drove himself to the downtown hospital about four miles away.
Davis was listed in stable condition early Tuesday.
No information was immediately available about the shooter.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
