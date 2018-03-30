Child molester’s ‘sick game’ with blindfolded 6-year-old girl gets him life in prison

A Macon man convicted of child molestation this week was sentenced to life in prison after testimony in his four-day trial revealed that he had played a “sick” game with a blindfolded 6-year-old girl, prosecutors said.
Jason Muneer Tatum, 39, who was found guilty of aggravated child molestation on Thursday, will not be eligible for parole until at least the year 2048, the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement on Friday.
Disturbing details of Tatum’s acts with the girl, which happened in 2011, were noted in the DA’s statement: “He placed different foods in her mouth, asking her to identify them. The game turned sexual when Tatum began (using) peanut butter and honey ... as part of the game.”
The episode came to light in 2014 when the girl apparently told someone.
It wasn’t clear how Tatum knew the child, but District Attorney David Cooke said in the statement that Tatum “abused a position of trust with his sick game. Today’s life sentence ensures he’ll never play that game with a child again.”
