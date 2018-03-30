People say drugs a problem at Monroe playground; sheriff's deputies take action

Sheriff's deputies and K 9 units canvassed the parking lot of the Monroe County Parks and Recreation Department looking for drugs Thursday.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at the center which has playgrounds and ball fields where children play, according to the department's Facebook page.
The search is the beginning of a "proactive approach to combat drug usage in the rec department," the post stated.
Hundreds of people reacted to the post including relieved parents.
Monroe County sheriff's Lt. Lawson Bittick said the dogs alerted to several vehicles on the property on Dan Pitts Drive but no drugs were found.
"Hopefully scared them off!" Bittick emailed in response to a Telegraph inquiry.
Deputies also arrested two people in a traffic stop on the Johnsonville exit of Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon, but those were misdemeanor drug charges, he said.
Early Friday, a man found with drugs in his car on I-75 ran away from a traffic stop near exit 187 at Cabiness Road.
Andricus Kadeem Parham, 27, of Carrollton was last seen near the KOA Campground on Frontage Road.
