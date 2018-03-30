Search for drug suspect underway near Monroe County campground

The hunt is on for a 27-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop in Monroe County early Friday.
At about 1 a.m., Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped Andricus Kadeem Parham, of Carrollton, near mile marker 187 at Cabiness Road and Ga. 83, according to a Facebook post.
Parham had drugs in the car and ran off, the post stated.
He was last seen near the KOA campground on Frontage Road.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7048.
Comments