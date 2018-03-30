Andricus Kadeem Parham
Andricus Kadeem Parham

Search for drug suspect underway near Monroe County campground

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 30, 2018 06:27 AM

The hunt is on for a 27-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop in Monroe County early Friday.

At about 1 a.m., Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped Andricus Kadeem Parham, of Carrollton, near mile marker 187 at Cabiness Road and Ga. 83, according to a Facebook post.

Parham had drugs in the car and ran off, the post stated.

He was last seen near the KOA campground on Frontage Road.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7048.

