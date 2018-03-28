63 pit bulls rescued from large-scale dog fighting ring near Eastman, prosecutor says

Sixty-three pit bulls were rescued from a large-scale dogfighting ring in Dodge County, a prosecutor says.
The dogs were seized during a midnight raid by multiple agencies March 17 of a residence at 2083 Rozar Goolsby Road outside of Eastman, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Gordon of the Oconee Judicial Circuit.
Seven people were arrested on dogfighting charges, including property owner James Lampkin, Gordon said. Others included Benjamin Shinhoster, Dwight McDuffie, Deveon Hood, Joe Ford, Xavier Simmons and Andre Archer .
The raid followed a Georgia State Patrol stop of a vehicle authorities were looking for earlier that night. The discovery of a bloodied dog inside gave authorities what they needed to get a search warrant for the Rozar Goolsby Road property.
Three firearms, marijuana and cocaine were also seized in the raid, Gordon said.
The dogs, which are now in the care of veterinarians, were found staked outside with heavy chains and most without water or food, WMAZ-TV reported. A dogfighting pit and training equipment were also found.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is the lead agency in the dogfighting investigation. Their agents were helped in the raid by Oconee District Attorney's Office, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Natural Resources.
Dogfighting is both a state and federal crime.
