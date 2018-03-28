A mentally disabled mother’s baby starved to death. Should she have even had custody?

Born prematurely at 29 weeks, Andrea Oliver was 4 months old when she starved to death at her mother’s house in the spring of 2014.
Andrea’s mother, Kawanna J. Oliver, who is intellectually disabled and is said to have the mind of an 8- or 9-year-old child, was initially charged with murder.
But on Wednesday, nearly four years after her little girl’s death, Oliver pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children. Oliver, who has served more than a year in jail, was sentenced to 20 years on probation.
“We’ve had several discussions about this case, the lawyers and I, since it came in,” Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms told Oliver. “It’s a tragic case. But it’s not the kind of case where somebody goes to jail.”
Simms then looked at Oliver, who stood before him, and told her, “When you leave the jail today, you need to understand that you can’t take care of a child. You’re not able, you understand?”
“Yes, sir,” the 27-year-old Oliver replied.
“Especially,” the judge added, “not one who has very serious … needs.”
Andrea Oliver weighed just over 7 pounds when she was born more than two months prematurely in November 2013. She was sent home in her mother’s care early the following March, but required a feeding tube.
A month later, on April 7, 2014, Andrea was found dead at her mother’s Newburg Avenue home after Oliver called 911 to report that the infant was unresponsive. Andrea died of malnourishment and dehydration.
At Wednesday’s plea hearing, prosecutor Dorothy Hull said a woman who is close to Oliver had told people at The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where Andrea was born, that Oliver could not take care of a child, that Oliver was “not mentally competent.”
“However, the hospital still released the baby to this defendant,” Hull said, describing the facts of the case. “DFACS was notified, and DFACS was supposed to be monitoring the situation and supposedly or at least in some degree was checking on the baby in Miss Oliver’s care.”
As the hearing continued, Oliver’s lawyer, Mark Beberman, spoke of his client’s “developmental disability” and described Angela’s death as “an unfortunate situation at many levels.”
Beberman said, “(If) the hospital had not released the child, the outcome might have been different. If DFACS had gotten involved earlier, the outcome might have been different. But at the end of all this it was Miss Oliver’s responsibility. It was her child and she certainly could have requested help sooner if she, in fact, realized the seriousness of the situation.”
Simms reminded Oliver that she is not to so much as babysit for a friend, that children cannot be in her care. The judge also told her that despite the apparent shortcomings of the child- and healthcare system in her daughter’s death, “Ultimately, it’s your responsibility.”
He added: “I don’t think you should ever have been able to leave the hospital with that child, but you did. … And you can’t be in that position with a child.”
