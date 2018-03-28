A mentally disabled mother’s baby starved to death. Should she have even had custody?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 90 Baby-starvation case 'tragic,' judge says Pause 241 Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries 215 'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you' 114 He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say 236 Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store 25 East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance 149 Know the warning signs 261 Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kawanna J. Oliver pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in the 2014 death of her infant daughter. Judge Howard Z. Simms called it "a tragic case." Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Kawanna J. Oliver pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in the 2014 death of her infant daughter. Judge Howard Z. Simms called it "a tragic case." Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph