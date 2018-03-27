Jokester Ussery.
Grand jury decision is in on Middle Georgia student charged with school threat

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

March 27, 2018 06:26 PM

MACON, GA

A teen accused of threatening to shoot up and blow up Crawford County High School was indicted Tuesday.

Jokester "J.C." Ussery is charged with making terroristic threats, according to a release from the Macon Judicial Circuit's District Attorney's Office, which includes Crawford County.

The 17-year-old allegedly made the threats on Feb. 14, the same day that 17 students were slain and another 17 injured in a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the alleged threat or said whether it happened online.

The Roberta Police Department learned of the alleged threats on Feb. 20 and arrested Ussery. He was released later that day on a $5,000 bond and barred from having any weapons in his home.

