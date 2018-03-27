Bleeding woman’s nod to cop identifies gunman at ‘horror movie’-like shooting scene

Bleeding from a bullet wound to the chest, April Young was in her boyfriend’s arms when the cops pulled up. He was the only thing keeping her from falling out of the blue Ford Explorer where she’d been shot in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Her boyfriend, Kris Reese, kept talking to her, willing her not to lose consciousness. “Baby, don’t leave me,” Reese told her.
Details of the 12 a.m. episode appear in a Bibb County sheriff’s report with an ending that reads like a Sherlock Holmes tale.
Sheriff’s deputies had been dispatched to a “person shot” call in the 3000 block of Melbourne Street in a south Macon neighborhood below Hightower Road, which runs between Pio Nono Avenue and Interstate 75.
A deputy’s write-up described the bloody scene inside the SUV as something “consistent with that of a horror movie. … In the back seat of the car was a small child who was also covered in blood.”
The 1-year-old child was not injured.
When a second sheriff’s deputy got there, he pulled Reese, 45, aside and calmed him while the first deputy leaned in the Explorer to ask the 42-year-old Young if she knew who shot her.
“She initially shook her head no,” the deputy’s report said. “I then asked her if the man she was riding with shot her. She then gave a short nod.”
The deputy couldn’t be sure whether Young was nodding yes or trying to hold her head up. But the answer, the report went on, soon became clear.
Deputies asked Reese about the shooting and later noted that he gave conflicting stories. In one account, he said an “unknown assailant” shot into the SUV after they left a party on nearby Newburg Avenue.
But then a shell casing turned up inside the Explorer, in the seat where Young was sitting.
“It would be impossible,” the sheriff’s report said, “for the shell casing (of) a projectile from the street to enter the vehicle and land under the victim. The probability that the 1-year-old child in the back seat would be able to operate a firearm would be non-existent, leaving only one person that could possibly be the shooter … Mr. Kris Reese. Young’s nod indeed indicated her shooter.”
Reese was jailed on an aggravated assault charge. Young was said to be in “stable” condition.
