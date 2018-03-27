Shot in the face, he drove to a beauty store to call for help. Now there's an update

Shot in the face and bleeding, Steven Gay managed to drive more than a half-mile south to a beauty supply store.
The green bullet-riddled Toyota Camry wheeled into the parking lot of the Beauty Queen 98¢ Store on Mercer University Drive about 5 p.m. March 6.
The blood-soaked 26-year-old, who had been grazed by a bullet just above his left eye, parked by the front door, hopped out of the car and called 911, witnesses said.
On Friday, more than two weeks later, Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested Roderick Michael Lofton in the shooting. The 23-year-old faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and theft by receiving stolen property, jail records show.
According to arrest warrants signed March 7, Lofton was inside another vehicle on Sharon Drive when he shot Gay.
Witnesses told deputies that Gay's Toyota was being chased by a silver car that was missing its rear bumper, and there was an exchange of gunfire.
Behind the silver car, a deputy’s report noted, a patrol car followed with its lights on.
Details about what might have happened before the shooting were still unclear Tuesday, and Lofton remained in jail without bond.
