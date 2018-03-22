Man guilty of robbing Macon boy on way to school, stealing Golden State Warriors jersey

One of the two bandits who pistol-whipped and robbed a 16-year-old Macon boy who was walking to catch a school bus was found guilty of the attack Thursday.
Michael J. Mitchell Jr., who wore a ski mask when he and another guy held up Farris Archer and struck him in the head, was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars and eight more on probation.
The stickup happened the morning of Jan. 20, 2016, at the Ell Street overpass at Interstate 75. Authorities at the time said the robbers stole Archer’s Golden State Warriors jersey, his shoes and a cellphone. Police rushed to the scene and chased down Mitchell.
The Bibb County district attorney’s office, in a statement sent to news outlets announcing the conviction, said Archer, the victim, knew the other attacker. That man, Javoris L. Foster, 20, pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced to five years in prison.
