Pause
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 2018.

Crime

Mysteriously arranged National Geographics found at scene of bizarre Georgia burglary

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

March 22, 2018 04:32 PM

Macon

A break-in at an 1890s-era historic home on Forsyth Street here the other day seemed like an ordinary burglary. The house, near the Hardeman Avenue split at Vineville Avenue, is vacant and being restored. The woman who owns it called the cops March 18 and told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that several interior doors had been forced open. In his report, the deputy noted that the culprit had snatched off a screen door and jimmied a lock to get in. “The unknown suspect had rummaged through every room,” the write-up said. The owner, 74, did not know if anything had been stolen, but she told the deputy about something strange upstairs. The intruder, she said, had taken 20 or so National Geographic magazines from a bookshelf and, as the sheriff’s report described it, “placed them in a circle” on a table. It wasn’t clear what the arrangement might mean, or why a burglar would have dabbled in such an undesired bit of decorating. Oddly enough the same day there was a similarly bizarre break-in across town on the city’s southwest side. A woman, 35, said a burglar at her O’Hara Drive South home hadn’t taken anything but had, as a sheriff’s report noted, “removed her bath wash from the bathroom and placed it on the kitchen table.”

She met the fellow in what a Bibb sheriff’s report described as “one of the online chats.” She picked him up about 10 o’clock on the night of March 18 and apparently took him back to her place on Maynard Street in east Macon. According to the report, the woman, 34, said “they had been drinking and that she passed out around sunrise.” When she woke about 2 p.m., the guy was gone. So was her Chevy Tahoe. “We have no other information on the suspect,” the sheriff’s report added, “other than that his first name might be Tevin.”

Dispatches: The theft of a $200 item from a carport on Royalwyn Drive in western Bibb County’s Lake Wildwood subdivision was brought to the attention of sheriff’s deputies on March 14. A 27-year-old man who had reviewed security-camera footage reported that a guy in jeans, a red sweatshirt and sandals walked up a few days earlier and stole his Yeti Roadie 20 cooler. . . . A man in a Chevy Silverado pickup was wheeling past Creekside Vista Apartments on Log Cabin Drive in west Macon the other day when someone broke his passenger-side mirror. The man said he had pulled around a car blocking the road when he noticed a guy walking in the street. The man on foot, who had a cane, used it to whack the driver’s mirror. A sheriff’s report said the man limped off and got away.

Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.

More Videos

Pause
