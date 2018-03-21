An 86-year-old was robbed at gunpoint. Then the home invader returned with a machete.

The first time the robber broke into his house, Benjamin F. McCollum was in his den reading the newspaper. It was the middle of the afternoon. The robber jimmied a lock and slipped inside.
McCollum, a retired auto mechanic and paper mill worker who was 86 then, looked up to see the muzzle of a gun in his face.
The kid holding it was 14. He wanted McCollum’s wallet.
McCollum, gun at his head, forked over $50 or so. The teen rummaged through McCollum’s bedroom, pocketing three diamond rings and a watch. Then he forced McCollum to drive him across south Macon. When they got to the Bloomfield neighborhood a few miles away, the bandit jumped out of McCollum’s Chevy pickup and took off.
That was a year and a half ago, on Nov. 28, 2016.
Fourteen days later, on the night of Dec. 12, the same young bandit returned.
This time McCollum was in bed asleep in his home on a side street north of Rocky Creek Road on the east side of Interstate 75.
Again the robber picked a lock, but this time he had a big knife — a machete-type blade that McCollum kept on his back deck to cut weeds and shuck corn. The robber held it to the sleeping McCollum’s throat.
“When you wake up with a knife laying across your neck with a little bit of pressure on it,” McCollum would later say, “you don’t feel too good.”
This time, the teen took $60 and a cheap watch. Again he forced McCollum, dressed in pajamas and bedroom slippers, into McCollum’s truck. After the older man drove them to an abandoned house in Bloomfield, the teen nudged him inside at knifepoint before bolting.
McCollum figured the cops would never catch the kid, but they did. A month or so later, in January 2017, Artez Maloy pawned some jewelry and other items linked to McCollum’s robbery and was arrested. He later admitted burglarizing five south Macon homes around the same time.
On Wednesday in Bibb County Superior Court, the now-16-year-old Maloy pleaded guilty to home invasion, false imprisonment and burglary.
Because he was so young, he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, but as a first offender. If he gets in anymore trouble, he could be resentenced up to 50 years, prosecutors said.
Soon after hearing about Wednesday’s sentencing, McCollum, now 88, told The Telegraph he hoped Maloy would get an education in prison and learn a trade.
Still, McCollum worried about misguided youths turning to crime.
“It seems,” he said, “to be their entertainment.”
McCollum now has three new doors, thick ones with deadbolts, and bars on his windows.
“I can sleep again,” he said.
Comments