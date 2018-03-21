Bibb sheriff's office issues scam warning. Here's why

Sometimes it's a recording. Other times, it's a live caller. But it's always a scam, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns.
The scam isn't new, but it's back, and the sheriff's office is alerting the public after several reports from residents.
The caller claims to be a Bibb County sheriff's deputy, but is not, and warns of a pending arrest for missing jury duty unless you pay up, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Don't. Hang up.
Never miss a local story.
The call seems real because those involved use a technology called spoofing, which allows a scammer to call from one number but appear to be calling from another.
In one of the most recent cases, the intended victim was instructed to call the number, 478-721-4562. That number does not belong to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
Other agencies, such as the Houston County Sheriff's Office, have dealt with the same sort of scam in the past.
Additionally, with tax season upon us, there's a host of other scams out there.
The scams often target the elderly.
If you think you've been victimized, call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or your local law enforcement agency.
Comments