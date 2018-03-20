Accused killer indicted for alleged attacks on Mercer students

Quentin James “Tuff” Sanders, the alleged killer in a trio of Middle Georgia slayings earlier this year who is also accused in January attacks on five young people at the edge of Mercer University’s campus, was formally charged with a string of crimes on Tuesday.
Sanders, 41, has been charged with killing a Bibb County woman and, days later, also killing a Macon County woman and her son in the town of Montezuma.
Bibb grand jurors on Tuesday handed up murder and other indictments against Sanders in the slaying of 49-year-old Ida Mae Ford, of Macon, who was found dead near Winship Street, not far from Mercer, the night of Jan. 8.
Sanders was also indicted for kidnapping and armed robbery for an alleged Jan. 10 attack on Mercer student Logen Williams. Williams reported being held up in a bathroom at Tattnall Square Park adjacent to the college campus.
Hours later, Sanders is said to have fired shots at students Daniel Groselle, Elli Parker, Kyle Smith and Caroline Sparks near Coleman Avenue and Mercer Village near the north side of the campus. In that episode, he was indicted on aggravated assault charges.
Sanders was also indicted for armed robbery in connection with an alleged Macon carjacking two days after that. That alleged crime involved the gunpoint theft of a Honda Odyssey from Tammy Ratzken at Coleman Hill near Mercer’s law school.
