Gunman who tried to bum smoke before squeezing trigger pleads guilty in Macon killing

The accused killer in a 2015 east Macon shooting pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The shooting, which left 55-year-old William Ford dead, happened late on the night of June 6 in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, just west of Clinton Road and the intersection of Gray Highway and Shurling Drive.
The killer, Andre Lucas, 41, who lived in an apartment on Highland, had spoken to a woman who was delivering food to a friend of hers there. Lucas asked the woman for a cigarette. The woman said she didn't smoke.
Ford, sitting his car, had driven the woman there. He later described the deadly encounter to the police and fingered Lucas as his assailant after being shown a photo lineup.
While he waited for his friend to deliver the food, Ford had a gun in his lap for protection.
He said Lucas soon walked up to him and asked for a cigarette lighter. Ford said he didn’t smoke either. He told Lucas to go away.
Investigators at the time said Lucas, who hadn't known his victim, argued with Ford and shot him in the neck. Ford died a couple of weeks later on June 21.
Lucas, himself wounded by a gunshot in the struggle with Ford, had been charged with murder. He has been in the county jail since his arrest a few days after the shooting.
