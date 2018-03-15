Man who refused to get off Greyhound bus in Macon has a new destination: prison

A Midwesterner who refused to get off a Greyhound bus in Macon after he apparently made trouble on board last June pleaded guilty Thursday to slugging a cop who tried to remove him.
Dameko M. Hollis Jr. was sentenced to two years in prison on obstruction charges for punching Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Lee Rohrbach in the face.
Prosecutors said the deputy had tried to handcuff Hollis after a Greyhound employee at the Spring Street terminal told Hollis, 24, to step off the bus. It wasn’t clear where Hollis was headed or why he was being kicked off.
Hollis, who hails from Milwaukee, has prior arrests in Wisconsin and Iowa for alleged crimes that include disorderly conduct and drug possession.
