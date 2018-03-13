They're accused of breaking into a ballroom to cut a hole into a flea market

Burglars broke into a Macon ballroom but it looks like the neighboring flea market was their target.
Early Tuesday, just after midnight, Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to the Macon Flea Market at 3640 Eisenhower Parkway, according to a sheriff's news release.
As officers arrived, a man was running away from the back of the neighboring Alexandria Ballroom at 3670 Eisenhower Parkway.
A deputy chased him down as another man ran from the ballroom's back exit and was later found in a vehicle behind the Taco Bell on Bloomfield Road.
Don Winsor Re, 47, was the first man taken into custody and Thomas Joshua Williamson, 28, was arrested near the restaurant.
Deputies concluded the men had broken into the Alexandria Ballroom and were cutting through the wall into the flea market in the old Kroger store across from Macon Mall.
Re faces multiple charges including burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Williamson was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and second degree burglary.
Both were taken to the Bibb County jail.
