McDonald's customer pulls knife on cashier and robs restaurant

A fast food customer pulled a knife on the cashier and robbed the restaurant late Monday.
Just after 11:30 p.m. at McDonald's at 2497 Pio Nono Ave., a man who had been in the restaurant a while went to the counter with the knife, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The older black man with a gray beard demanded money, took the cash and left at the corner of Eisenhower Parkway..
He was wearing a black hoodie and a denim jacket, the release stated.
He also walks with a limp.
Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
