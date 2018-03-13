Paul Sakuma Associated Press
Crime

McDonald's customer pulls knife on cashier and robs restaurant

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 13, 2018 06:15 AM

A fast food customer pulled a knife on the cashier and robbed the restaurant late Monday.

Just after 11:30 p.m. at McDonald's at 2497 Pio Nono Ave., a man who had been in the restaurant a while went to the counter with the knife, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The older black man with a gray beard demanded money, took the cash and left at the corner of Eisenhower Parkway..

He was wearing a black hoodie and a denim jacket, the release stated.

He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

